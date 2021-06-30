Madonna criticised for saying she “did it first” in response to Lil Nas X kiss

Madonna has faced criticism after comparing Lil Nas X‘s kiss with a backing dancer to her kiss with Britney Spears in 2003.

On Sunday (June 27), X shared a passionate kiss with a dancer during his Egyptian-themed performance of ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ at the BET Awards 2021.

Posting on her Instagram Stories feed yesterday (June 29), Madonna uploaded a screenshot of the moment above a still from her infamous performance with Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV VMAs.

The ‘Madame X’ star sang a mash-up of ‘Like A Virgin’ and ‘Hollywood’ alongside Spears and Aguilera at the ceremony. She went on to kiss the pair before introducing Missy Elliott to the stage.

Captioning the side-by-side photos, Madonna wrote: “#DidItFirst”.

In response to the comparison, one Twitter user wrote: “Not Madonna thinking she did something with this comment… you had your moment let a queer black man have his moment!!!”

Others criticised Madge for being “out of touch” and for making the moment “about herself”, despite being seen as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Imagine being this big ally(?) To the community and when you see one of us do well you decide to centre yourself,” another wrote. “If that’s not an apt metaphor for ALLYSHIP.”

Meanwhile, some users hit out at Madonna for posting an image of Spears while not speaking out in support of the star amid her ongoing conservatorship saga: “Madonna dragging Britney into stuff to get dragged but she can’t say #FreeBritney?”

You can see those posts and more below:

Not Madonna thinking she did something with this comment… you had your moment let a queer black man have his moment!!! https://t.co/QTahm8JQPa — Luis Nava (@Pinosaur13) June 30, 2021

Her "gay icon" card needs to be blocked and cancelled. Expeditiously. https://t.co/QbQ4MSkbSE — himbofication era™️ (@itsjacksonbbz) June 30, 2021

Even if it was a joke, it’s not giving what she thought it gave — jr 🇲🇽 (@jayjuniorrrr) June 30, 2021

Imagine being this big ally(?) To the community and when you see one of us do well you decide to centre yourself.

If that's not an apt metaphor for ALLYSHIP — Sundi (@JohMyWord) June 30, 2021

your whole career was built off of voguing. your vma kiss was literally you queer baiting. the difference between a white woman queer baiting to “express her sexuality” whilst not being queer is eons different from lil nas x expressing his sexuality — while you were out – em/manny (@malakaiparker02) June 30, 2021

madonna running to make every queer celebrity's moment about herself https://t.co/R6MxwkmFjC pic.twitter.com/mBndTfKlkp — tyler ³³³ (@nashequenched) June 30, 2021

Madonna dragging Britney into stuff to get dragged but she can’t say #FreeBritney? pic.twitter.com/xUucAxH1W4 — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) June 30, 2021

Madonna can post this but not a single #FreeBritney? 😒 — clay | #FreeBritney 🇵🇭 (@saoirse_winslet) June 30, 2021

Shell bring Britney up to overshadow a queer poc artist but not bring Britney up for her court hearing last week pic.twitter.com/GJ0fPzH9da — Ma-mood 🇪🇬 (@Masc4FemFatale) June 30, 2021

Oh so she still remember who Britney is ? https://t.co/0aJ4nytYdN — AZULA (@stiII_virgin) June 30, 2021

so disappointed in madonna. after all the works she's done you'd expect her to speak up on #FreeBritney https://t.co/DHQbJMYMik — Charlotte Bible (@biblexcharlotte) June 30, 2021

It comes after Madonna made a surprise appearance at a Pride party in New York last Thursday night (June 24). She played two songs at the event held at The Standard hotel’s Boom Boom Room and raised over $100,000 (£72k) for LGBTQ+ organisations.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has shared a trailer for his forthcoming debut album ‘Montero’. In the caption, X teased that the record would be “COMING SOON!”.