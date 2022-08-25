Madonna’s daughter shares first single as Lolahol, ‘Lock&Key’

Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, has shared her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the artist name Lolahol.

The 25-year-old model and dancer’s debut single arrived on Chemical X, the label owned by New York experimental pop artist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater. Drewchin also co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside Leon, Kiri Stensby (aka Hara Kiri) and Samuel Burgess.

Sonically, ‘Lock&Hey’ is a hyperpop-oriented cut that situates Leon’s silky vocals over glassy synths, growling sub-bass and frenetic electronic beats. It arrived alongside a video, also directed by Drewchin, which you can watch below:

Back in October, while speaking with actress and family friend Debi Mazar for Interview, Leon discussed bringing a multi-faceted approach to her creative projects. “I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects,” she said.

“I don’t know how I feel about acting yet. I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far off from who I am already. Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can’t be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, when asked about her favourite genre of music, Leon replied: “I’ve always been a big house and techno person, ever since I was young.”

Meanwhile, last week Madonna released ‘Finally Enough Love’, a 50-track compilation that celebrates the singer achieving a record-breaking 50 number one singles on the US Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Earlier this month, Madonna held a roller disco in New York City to celebrate the album, reuniting with Nile Rodgers to discuss creating ‘Like A Virgin’ together. The Roots‘ Questlove also served as a DJ at the event, playing Madonna hits alongside other disco classics.

She also recently featured on a remix of Beyoncé‘s ‘Renaissance’ single ‘Break My Soul’. Dubbed ‘The Queens Remix’, the new version interpolates a melody from Madonna’s 1990 song ‘Vogue’.

Madonna also recently revealed she’d “love” to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar, calling the rapper’s latest record, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ “history-making” and “mind-bogglingly brilliant”.