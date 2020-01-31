Madonna forced to cancel more London tour dates through injury

Madonna has been forced to cancel more dates in London following her recent injuries.

The Queen of Pop cancelled the first night of her 15-date residency at the London Palladium last week. It came after a series of health-related cancellations on the singer’s recent ‘Madame X’ tour.

In a note on Instagram, Madonna confirmed to fans that she would be cancelling two more shows on February 4 and 11 at the London Palladium.

Madonna wrote: “As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover. So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows- on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London.

“[Because] doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest! Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day.”

Madonna also revealed that she’s been doing extensive rehab for 3 hours both before and after her shows alongside other “multiple therapies.”

She added: “I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine. i never want to cancel any show and Im determined that i will make it to the end if i pace myself.

“…I appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!!”

In a 5 star review of her show at the London Palladium earlier this week, NME said: “For all of her dramatic personas on ‘Madame X’, tonight is largely about Madonna herself. By the end, it feels like we know her a lot better.

“It’s strange to witness the Queen of Pop in this light. As disorientating as it feels, the tension of seeing an untouchable legend letting her guard down makes this show incredibly special. It also feels like a brave move from an artist who could do just about anything. Then again, risk-taking and reinvention is what makes Madonna an icon.”