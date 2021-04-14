Madonna hits back at pro-gun activist on Instagram: “You know nothing about me”

Madonna has hit back at an Instagram commenter and challenged them to spend a day in her life after they suggested the singer has no right to talk about gun control.

The singer hit out against the rise of gun violence in a post on Monday (April 12), following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright – who was shot by police in Minnesota last weekend.

But it prompted immediate backlash from user KarenGayler, who said that Madonna should live in the “real world” and claimed that the singer used armed guards to protect herself and her family.

Hitting back at the suggestion, Madonna said: “Bitch I don’t have any security or armed guards around me”.

“Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you. You know nothing about me or my life. The only criminals I see right now are the police who are paid to protect the people.”

Madonna claps back at a hater in the comments of her recent Instagram post, which discussed mass shootings and gun violence in the United States. pic.twitter.com/qCs3VHoyJ9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2021

She added: “Police are protected by judges and the criminal justice system which is a joke because there is no justice if you are a person of color. Of course your name is Karen.”

The singer has been an outspoken activist for gun control in the past, and praised Eminem last year after he advocated for tighter control measures in the video for ‘Darkness’.

However, she also failed to strike the intended note after backing the cause in the 2019 video for ‘God Control.’

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the clip followed the pop icon and a group of partygoers on a night out, which takes a turn for the worst when a lone shooter opens fire on the dancefloor.

It was subsequently described as “fucked up” by Emma Gonzalez, a leading gun control activist and survivor of the 2018 school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Meanwhile, last year Madonna warned fans about Instagram’s new privacy policy, which she claimed allows “Mark Zuckerberg to spy on you and your family”.