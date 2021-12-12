Madonna hits out at 50 Cent for “fake apology”

Madonna has responded to 50 Cent‘s recent apology over remarks he made about her on social media.

Last month (November 25), Madonna posted a series of images to Instagram of herself in lingerie lying on and under a bed. 50 then reposted one image with the caption: “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

The queen of pop responded, saying: “I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

In a since-deleted Tweet, 50 then apologised for his remarks, saying: “I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway. I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology.”

Now, in what Madonna has called a “delayed clap back” video, she’s responded to 50’s apology, calling it “fake”, “bullshit” and “not valid”.

“Delayed Clap back for 50 cent And his fake apology [three clapping emojis]….…..,..Ive been busy, better late then never!!! Had. some things I needed to say. [speaking emoji] @50cent,” she captioned the clip.

“You were trying to shame me,” Madonna said in the clip shared to Instagram on Saturday (Dec 11), in which she used an animated filter. “Your apology is fake, it’s bullshit and it’s not valid.”

“It’s not hard to find footage of me and you hanging out,” she said before the video cuts to an old clip of 50 bragging about his relationship with her.

“Number two, an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologising for,” she continued. “What you should be apologising for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behaviour and remarks.”

She went on: “Number three, you didn’t hurt my feelings, because I didn’t take it personally. I could never take it personally because you’re not coming from an enlightened place.

“Number four, you say you’re not benefiting from it. Of course you’re benefiting from it, that is what social media is all about.”

Madonna then accused 50 of “trying to put a limit on when women should be able to feel good about themselves,” before concluding: “Finally, I just want to say, I forgive you. I hope that one day, you wake up and see a different point of view. I wish you all the best.”

Madonna’s response comes after Royce Da 5’9″ criticised 50, after the rapper and mogul apologised to Madonna but not for separate comments about Lil Kim.