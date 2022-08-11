Madonna holds Central Park roller disco to celebrate upcoming album release

Madonna held a roller disco last night (August 10) in New York City, in celebration of her upcoming compilation album, ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’.

The album, which arrives next (August 19), was celebrated at DiscOasis Central Park in NYC. At the event, Madonna reunited with Nile Rogers and spoke about the time they made ‘Like A Virgin’ together.

Questlove served as a DJ at the event, playing Madonna hits alongside disco classics all night, while fans danced and skated in Central Park.

Madonna first announced the project back in May – a new compilation celebrating the singer’s record 50 chart-topping hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Madonna’s 2019 track ‘I Don’t Search I Find’, which featured on her ‘Madame X’ album, earned the artist her 50th Number One on the Dance Club Songs chart in the US back in February 2020

The achievement made Madonna the first and only artist with 50 number ones on any single Billboard chart.

A press release said: “In addition to fan favourites, the collection also includes a selection of rare remix recordings, with more than 20 being officially released for the first time or making their commercial/digital debut.”

The collection will be available digitally on August 19, along with a 3-CD version. A limited-edition, 6-LP version on red and black vinyl will also be available and has already sold out in pre-orders. The 16-track edition, ‘Finally Enough Love’, will also be available in physical format on the same day.

A press release revealed that celebrations of Madonna’s 40 years in music are not over yet. “Expect more surprises to be revealed later this year,” the statement added.