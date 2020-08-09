Madonna is working on a screenplay with ‘Juno’ writer Diablo Cody

Madonna has revealed that she is working on a screenplay with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody.

The iconic pop star announced the news in a short video posted to her Instagram on Friday (August 7) captioned: “When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about…?”

The line was followed by a string of film and music emojis, as well as hashtags including “nuts” and “iconic.”

Advertisement

The video shows Madonna and Cody sat on a sofa while Cody works on a laptop. Among several conversations, including Madonna asking which song to use in a particular scene, the singer discusses her famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra outfit from the 1990 ‘Blond Ambition’ tour.

“Et voilà, an iconic costume,” she added. Watch the full video below.

The ‘Like A Prayer’ singer has appeared in 17 films during her career, including the 1991 tour documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

Cody won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for Juno in 2007 and has since written and produced Jennifer’s Body (2009), Young Adult (2011), Ricki and the Flash (2015) and Tully (2018).

Last month (July 29), Madonna’s Instagram account was flagged for posting a video about a coronavirus conspiracy theory.

Advertisement

According to the BBC, the ‘Madame X’ pop star claimed in the upload that a COVID-19 vaccine had already been discovered, but was being kept under wraps in order to “let the rich get richer.”

The post was subsequently labelled by Instagram for containing “false information”, and has since been deleted from Madonna’s profile, which is followed by over 15 million users.