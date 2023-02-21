NewsMusic News

Madonna jokes about “swelling from surgery” after Grammys reaction

The pop icon's look was vilified by some people on social media

By Charlotte Krol
Madonna
Madonna at the 2023 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madonna has poked fun at criticism of her appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

The pop icon’s look was vilified by some people on social media after she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras ahead of their ‘Unholy’ performance at the February 5 music awards ceremony. People online claimed that she was “unrecognisable” and suggested that the 64-year-old “should focus on ageing gracefully”.

Now, Madonna has joked that the “swelling from surgery” has gone down.

“Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down,” she tweeted yesterday (February 20), ending the note with a “lol” and a crying-laughing emoji. It captioned a photo of herself posing in a baseball cap and casual attire.

Soon after the Grammys 2023 and people sharing their views about her appearance, Madonna wrote online: “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass [sic] the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous.”

She added that she’s been “degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come”.

Madonna concluded by quoting Beyoncé’s track ‘Break My Soul’, and accompanied the post with a video montage of herself with acts including Sam Smith, Honey Dijon and Cardi B.

In other recent news, Madonna joined in with the viral TikTok trend started by Netflix’s hit series Wednesday

