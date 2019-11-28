Madonna has offered to give Lil Nas X riding lessons.

During the interval for her Madame X LA show earlier this week, Madonna walked over to the ‘Old Town Road’ rapper – who appeared to be watching the show on his own – and asked him for a sip on his beer. She also suggested they collaborate on a joke song about chickens.

“That looks so thirst-quenching, may I have a sip,” she asks in the clip before Nas gives it up. “If I drink this, I’ll be getting some of your backwash,” she asks again. “Kinda sharp, your backwash. Might cut my tongue,” she jokes.

The pair talk about Atlanta after Madonna asks where Nas is from. “I’ve been to Atlanta, Georgia like three billion times,” she says.

Then comes a question that Madonna assumed Nas gets asked all the time: “Do you ride horses?” she asks, explaining that she’s a horse lover and has a horse farm in New York, which she invites Nas to visit. “I’ll teach you how to ride, baby,” she says.

“And then we can make a song about chickens, because I’ve got chickens, too,” she adds.

Watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, Madonna has been forced to cancel a series of shows in Boston following illness.

In a statement posted on Instagram last night (November 27) the ‘Madame X’ star explained that she would have to cancel all three of her planned dates in Boston on doctor’s orders. Madonna was due to play three nights at Boston’s Center Wang Theatre.

In other news, Fischerspooner’s Casey Spooner has accused Madonna of not crediting or compensating him for work he did on ‘God Control’, a song that features on her latest album ‘Madame X’.