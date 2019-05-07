Madonna on Michael Jackson: “I don’t have a lynch mob mentality”

The singer was asked about 'Leaving Neverland' in a new interview

Madonna has given her thoughts on the recent Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland in a new interview.

Leaving Neverland was first broadcast in the UK in March. In it, director Dan Reed detailed allegations by James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who both claim that Jackson sexually abused them as children. Jackson denied any wrongdoing up until his death in 2009.

Asked about Leaving Neverland while speaking to British Vogue, Madonna said that she has not seen the documentary, but added: “I don’t have a lynch-mob mentality, so in my mind, people are innocent until proven guilty.

“I’ve had a thousand accusations hurled at me that are not true. So my attitude when people tell me things about people is, ‘Can you prove it?'”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Madonna, meanwhile, is currently preparing to release her fourteenth studio album ‘Madame X‘.

‘I Rise’ and ‘Medellín’ have already been released from the album, which is Madonna’s first since 2015’s ‘Rebel Heart’. She recently announced that UK shows will be included in a world tour of intimate performances.