Madonna offers New York apartment to Meghan and Harry as she brands Canada “boring”

Madonna has offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the chance to rent her New York apartment, so they can escape “boring” Canada.

The Queen of Pop made the audacious offer in a new Instagram video which sees her chatting in her dressing room mirror and addressing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they revealed plans to step back as senior royals.

“Harry, don’t run off to Canada,” she is heard to say as jazz music plays in the background. “It’s so boring there.”

Outlining her alternative offer, Madonna then explains: “I’ll let them sub-let my apartment in Central Park West. It’s [got] two bedrooms, it’s got the best view of Manhattan, an incredible balcony. I think that’s gonna be a winner, that’s gonna be the deal-breaker. Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.”

She later adds that a pair can expect to see “a bunch of guys in woolly hats” if they choose to take her up on the offer.

At present, both Meghan and Harry are living with their young son Archie on Vancouver Island after revealing plans to split their time between the UK and Canada.

It comes as Madonna’s Madame X tour continues to be plagued by cancellations, which stem from the singer’s ongoing battle with a series of injuries. After cancelling the first night of her residency at the London Palladium last week, she subsequently revealed that she would be shelving two more shows on February 4 and 11 at the venue.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that she is being sued by two fans after she showed up late to her concerts in New York last year.

In a 5 star review of her show at the London Palladium last this week, NME said: “For all of her dramatic personas on ‘Madame X’, tonight is largely about Madonna herself. By the end, it feels like we know her a lot better.

“It’s strange to witness the Queen of Pop in this light. As disorientating as it feels, the tension of seeing an untouchable legend letting her guard down makes this show incredibly special. It also feels like a brave move from an artist who could do just about anything. Then again, risk-taking and reinvention are what makes Madonna an icon.”