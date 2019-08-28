Madonna postpones start of ‘Madame X’ tour

Fans are promised the "most unique, magical, and musical experience".





Madonna has been forced to postpone the start of her Madame X Tour as a result of technical setbacks.

Two of the first three dates at Brooklyn’s BAM Howard Gilman Opera House — originally scheduled for September 12 and 14 — have been moved back to October 10 and 12. A further show on September 15 has been cancelled.

In a statement, Madonna said the delay would allow fans to experience the “most unique, magical, and musical experience”.

The statement explained: “She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding.”

As well as the US dates, Madonna will play a 15-night residency at the iconic London Palladium in February 2020.