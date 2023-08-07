Madonna promises rescheduled ‘Celebration’ tour dates “in next few days”

Madonna has announced that her rescheduled ‘Celebration’ tour dates will be revealed “in the next few days”.

The singer was forced to postpone a number of shows following a recent health scare which saw her “develop a serious bacterial infection” and “led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” according to her manager man Guy Oseary.

The star recently revealed that her plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in Europe this October.

Advertisement

Issuing her fans with a new update on the rescheduling, Madonna posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over the past few weeks! I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days! See you soon for a well deserved celebration!!”

Madonna was supposed to embark on her massive 40th anniversary ‘Celebration’ tour last month, which would have kicked off in Vancouver, BC on July 15. Other stops in North America included New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas.

She was recently spotted at a Beyoncé show at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey last month, which saw the pop star give Madonna a shout-out.

“Big shout-out to the queen,” Beyoncé said while dancing down the catwalk in a glittering pink ensemble to one of the Vogue sections of ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

“Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you,” she added, while the crowd cheered.

Advertisement

Before her hospitalisation, Madonna joined forces with Sam Smith on the track ‘Vulgar’. She was also rumoured to collaborate with fellow pop star, Kylie Minogue.

“I would love to [collaborate],” said Minogue at the annual KTUphoria festival in New York. “And I think now is the time. There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”

Meanwhile, Madonna is also strongly rumoured to be one of the female headliners booked to headline Glastonbury 2024. Glasto co-organiser Emily Eavis previously revealed that she has confirmed one female headliner and is “close” to confirming another, and that neither act have ever played Worthy Farm before.