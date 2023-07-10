Madonna gives update on ‘Celebration’ tour following hospitalisation

Madonna has officially postponed her 40th-anniversary ‘Celebration’ tour following her intensive care hospitalisation.
The pop icon’s manager Guy Osears previously confirmed she had been hospitalised on June 24: “Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU,” a statement read. “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”
On July 10, Madonna announced all her North American dates are being postponed as her current focus is on her “health and getting stronger.”
“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” Madonna shared in a statement on Instagram.
She continued: “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.
“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”
Madonna was supposed to embark on a massive 40th anniversary ‘Celebration’ tour this month, which would have kicked off in Vancouver, BC on July 15. Other stops in North America included New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas. The tour will now commence in October in Europe rather than the original dates in North America. Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced.
On June 29, Madonna was discharged from hospital and is reported to be recovering at home.
Before her hospitalisation, Madonna joined forces with Sam Smith on the track ‘Vulgar’. She was also rumoured to collaborate with fellow pop star, Kylie Minogue.
“I would love to [collaborate],” said Minogue at the annual KTUphoria festival in New York. “And I think now is the time. There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”
Meanwhile, Madonna is also strongly rumoured to be one of the female headliners booked to headline Glastonbury 2024. Glasto co-organiser Emily Eavis previously revealed that she has confirmed one female headliner and is “close” to confirming another, and that neither act have ever played Worthy Farm before.