Listen to Madonna’s new Quavo-featuring song ‘Future’ as she details Eurovision plans

It's the latest track to be taken from 'Madame X'

Madonna has released her new single ‘Future’, which features Migos rapper Quavo – and she’s also detailed plans for her Eurovision performance tomorrow.

‘Future’ is the latest song to be taken from the singer’s upcoming fourteenth album ‘Madame X’, which is set for release on June 14. The record will also see Madonna collaborating with the likes of Swae Lee, Maluma and the Brazilian singer Anitta.

You can hear Madonna’s collaboration with Quavo below.

Madonna’s performance at tomorrow night’s (May 18) Eurovision Song Contest has also been confirmed.

She’ll perform two tracks: her 1989 hit ‘Like A Prayer’ and her new single, ‘Future’.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“We are pleased to finally confirm that the incomparable music icon Madonna will join us at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest,” Jon Ola Sand, Eurovision’s executive supervisor, said.

“We know that it will be an evening to remember and can’t wait to share it with everyone watching.”

This week, the singer addressed calls from protesters who have put pressure on her to pull out of the show. “I’ll never stop playing music to suit someone’s political agenda nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights wherever in the world they may be,” she said.

“My heart breaks every time I hear about the innocent lives that are lost in this region and the violence that is so often perpetuated to suit the political goals of people who benefit from this ancient conflict.

“I hope and pray that we will soon break free from this terrible cycle of destruction and create a new path towards peace.”

Madonna also recently announced a string of London shows for 2020 – all of which will take place at the London Palladium.