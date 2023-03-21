Madonna reveals she’s currently in the studio with Max Martin

Madonna has revealed that she is currently working on new music with Max Martin.

The singer took to social media yesterday evening (March 20) to share an image of herself and the Grammy-winning Swedish producer/songwriter sitting together in a recording studio.

“When in doubt go to work,” she captioned the photo. “Nothing shuts down the noise or the naysayers More then [sic] being in the creative process !!” Madonna added a range of music-related emojis and the hashtag #MaxMartin.

The behind-the-scenes picture sees the pair writing notes on pieces of paper in front of speakers and a computer screen – check out the post below.

When in Doubt go to Work ……….. Nothing shuts Down the Noise or the Naysayers More then being in the Creative Process !! ✍️🎼 🎧🎤🤍 #maxmartin pic.twitter.com/CoFDDDzd0w — Madonna (@Madonna) March 20, 2023

Martin has production and co-writing credits on past material by the likes of Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Adele, Katy Perry, Robyn, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.

Madonna released her 14th and latest studio album, ‘Madame X’, back in 2019. In a four-star review, NME described it as “a record that grapples with being ‘just way too much’, ultimately, it refuses to tone things down”.

This summer, the Queen Of Pop is set to embark on her lengthy 40th anniversary ‘Celebration Tour’. The stint includes six concerts at The O2 in London, with the final date scheduled for December 6.

Madonna recently teased that further live gigs are “being announced soon”.

Per a press release, ‘The Celebration Tour’ will take fans on the icon’s artistic journey through four decades and pay homage to the city of New York where her career in music began.

Last month saw Madonna address the criticism she received following her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, describing the backlash as evidence of a “world that refuses to celebrate women [past] the age of 45”.