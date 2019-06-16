Madonna reveals who she thought would win Game of Thrones

There was only one victor in Madonna's eyes

Madame X is many things… including a Game of Thrones fan.

Speaking to NME during our cover interview, Madonna revealed who she thought would end up becoming ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

“Come on,” she quipped, “do you need to even ask me that? Khaleesi, obviously. She’s the mother of dragons!”

READ MORE: The NME Madonna Interview

Madonna has been a follower of the show for some time, even loaning out one of Daenerys’ actual costumes to play dress up back in 2016, for Jewish holiday Purim.

However, it’s worth noting that Madonna’s prediction was made before Daenerys descended into full Mad Queen mode, burning the Red Keep to the ground and slaughtering the city’s civilians.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Last Friday [June 14] Madonna released her fourteenth studio album ‘Madame X’, a broadly political record taking influence, in part, from the traditional Fado music she was exposed to since moving to Lisbon a few years ago.

The record has been hailed one of her best in years by fans and critics alike.

Madonna will also play an intimate series of shows at The London Palladium next February. Tickets are on sale now.