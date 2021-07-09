Madonna has likened Britney Spears‘ conservatorship to “slavery”, becoming the latest high-profile figure to criticise the controversial arrangement.

The Queen of Pop voiced her support for Spears on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with Britney’s name on it.

She captioned the image: “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Madonna’s intervention comes after Spears’ court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III and her long time manager Larry Rudolph both resigned from their roles in the conservatorship earlier this week.

Madonna speaks out in support of Britney Spears: “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!" pic.twitter.com/TPHKLxVseO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2021

Spears has been a vocal critic of the agreement and gave a court testimony last month in which she said she wanted the “abusive” arrangement to end without further evaluation.

She referred to her conservatorship, which led to the fan-created #FreeBritney movement, as “abusive”.

Conservatorships are set up when a subject is deemed to be unable to manage their finances, wellbeing and other matters.

Spears’ father Jamie, meanwhile, is challenging a request from the singer’s co-conservator to increase their personal security budget following alleged threats of “violence and even death”.

The request from Jodi Montgomery this week for “24/7 live security services” has been challenged in legal documents filed by Jamie Spears (via Deadline), with the security set to cost $50,000 a month (£36,276) “for an indefinite period of time”.

“If the Court grants the Ex Parte Petition, it is anticipated that Ms. Montgomery will not be the only one requesting additional protection to be paid by the Conservatorship Estate,” Jamie’s legal challenge reads.

Earlier this week Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears filed a court petition in which she argued that her daughter should be allowed to choose her own layer.