Madonna says she feels “lucky to be alive” one month since leaving hospital after health scare

Madonna has reflected on her recent health scare after one month of being out of the hospital, sharing that she feels “lucky to be alive”.

On June 24, the pop icon’s manager Guy Osears shared that Madonna had “developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU”.

The statement continued: “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

On July 10, the star then announced that all her North American dates were being postponed as her current focus was on her “health and getting stronger”.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she shared on Instagram.

Madonna has now thanked her family and friends in new Instagram post while reflecting on the health scare.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” she began her post, shared yesterday (July 30). “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.

“As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before.”