Madonna says she had coronavirus during the ‘Madame X’ tour

Madonna has said that she contracted coronavirus during the Parisian leg of her ‘Madame X’ tour back in March.

The singer made the admission in a lengthy Instagram post last night (May 6) in which she sought to “clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus”.

Madonna sought to clarify rumours about the current state of her health following the coverage of another Instagram post she made last week in which the singer said she wanted to “breathe in the COVID-19 air” after claiming to have coronavirus antibodies.

“I am not currently sick,” Madonna wrote last night. “When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show.

“But at the time we all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now,” she added.

“Hope that clears things up for the bandwagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!”

The post also makes reference to Madonna’s support towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19, with the singer saying she was “grateful” that she could be a part of the fundraising effort.

The ‘Madame X’ tour concluded with a residency at Le Grand Rex in Paris which was initially set to run on selected dates between February 20 and March 11. Madonna cancelled four dates of the residency, while the final two gigs on March 10-11 were axed by French authorities due to a ban that was imposed on mass gatherings of over 1000 people due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, Madonna revealed that she had lost a family member and two friends to coronavirus.