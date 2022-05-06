Madonna requests meeting with Pope Francis: “I’m a good Catholic, I swear!”

Madonna has said that she wants to meet with Pope Francis, adding it was unfair that she’d been “excommunicated” by the Catholic church “three times”.

The singer has had a difficult relationship with Catholicism for a long time. Her video for ‘Like A Prayer’ was banned by the church in 1989 after featuring burning crosses and an erotic depiction of Jesus. Italian Roman Catholic historian Roberto de Mattei said at the time: “The video is a blasphemy and insult because it shows immorals inside a church” (via The Independent).

Pope John Paul II also once encouraged fans to boycott Madonna in Italy and to not attend her ‘Blond Ambition’ tour. She was then criticised by the Catholic Church again in 2006 after a concert in Rome featured a mock crucifixion.

Cardinal Ersilio Tonino remarked of that: “This time the limits have really been pushed too far. This concert is a blasphemous challenge to the faith and a profanation of the cross. She should be excommunicated.”

In a new tweet yesterday (May 5), Madonna reached out to Pope Francis to reconcile, writing in a new post: “Hello @Pontifex Francis – I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear!

“Its been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters?”

She continued: “I’ve been excommunicated three times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely Madonna.”

Yesterday (May 5) Madonna announced details of ‘Finally Enough Love’, a new compilation celebrating her record 50 chart-topping hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Madonna’s 2019 track ‘I Don’t Search I Find’, which featured on her ‘Madame X’ album, earned the artist her 50th number one on the Dance Club Songs chart in the US back in February 2020. The achievement made Madonna the first and only artist with 50 number ones on any single Billboard chart.

Last weekend, Madonna joined the Colombian singer Maluma on stage in Medellín to perform a pair of songs.