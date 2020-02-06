Madonna says she’s been “censored” after London Palladium pulled curtain down on overrunning show

Madonna has accused the London Palladium of trying to “censor” her after the theatre pulled the curtain down when she went beyond her curfew on Wednesday (January 5).

The Queen of Pop spoke out after the latest performance of her Madame X residency was cut off for running over her allotted 11pm end time.

Posting on Instagram, Madonna shared a video of the moment when the curtain fell, before she burst through and continued performing with her backing dancers.

Advertisement

She captioned the clip: “Artists Are Here to Disturb the Peace…………….

“It was 5 minutes past our 11:00 curfew–we had one more song to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the metal fire curtain that weighs 9 tons.

“Fortunately they stopped it half way and no one was hurt………….. Many Thanks to the entire Audience who did not move and never left us. Power to The People!!”

In the video, Madonna can be heard screaming “Fuck you, motherfucker”, as the curtain falls, before eventually returning to perform ‘I Rise’.

It comes as Madonna’s Madame X tour continues to be plagued by cancellations that stem from the singer’s ongoing battle with a series of injuries.

Advertisement

After cancelling the first night of her residency at the London Palladium last week, she subsequently revealed that she would be shelving two more shows on February 4 and 11 at the venue.

Yesterday, she also bizarrely offered Meghan and Harry the chance to rent her New York apartment, describing Canada as “boring”.