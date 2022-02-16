Madonna says that auditions for her forthcoming biopic have begun

Madonna has revealed that the audition process is underway for her forthcoming film biopic.

The singer and actor confirmed back in 2020 that she is co-directing and co-writing the forthcoming film, and later described the project as a “visual autobiography”.

After announcing back in October that the script for the untitled biopic was “almost finished”, Madonna has now confirmed that auditions for the film are underway.

Advertisement

Posting on Instagram overnight, the singer shared a clip of herself dancing to her track ‘Burning Up’, which was released in 1983.

“Auditions for my film are a surreal experience,” she wrote in the caption for the clip. “But I’m enjoying dancing to the Classics!!”

Madonna hinted last month that Uncut Gems star Julia Fox could be attached to the biopic, captioning an image of the two of them together: “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up.”

That night saw Madonna, Fox, Kanye West, former boxer Floyd Mayweather and NFL player Antonio Brown being pictured together.

Madonna has also linked Florence Pugh with the film, telling AP: “She’s definitely up there on the list, if she’ll have me.”

Advertisement

Back in October Madonna reflected on the creative process behind the film, saying that “writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had”.

“It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now,” she added.