Madonna shares previously unseen footage from 2006 Coachella set

Madonna has shared previously unseen footage from her first Coachella performance – scroll down to watch it now.

The star made her first appearance at the Californian desert festival back in 2006, before returning to the event in 2015 as a surprise guest during Drake’s set.

The professionally shot footage of ‘Hung Up’ was teased in the recent Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert documentary, which charted the history of the festival. Madonna uploaded the full video to her YouTube page last week (May 20), writing in the description box: “You’re watching ‘Hung Up’ live from the Sahara Tent at Coachella 2006.” Watch it below now.

Coachella 2020 is currently scheduled to take place in October after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be rescheduled from its traditional April weekends. Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine are due to headline.

Meanwhile, Madonna was one of a number of stars who had their confidential information stolen by a hacker group recently. According to media and entertainment law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, 756 gigabytes worth of contracts, nondisclosure agreements, phone numbers, email addresses and private correspondence was stolen from the likes of the singer, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Madonna has also claimed that she contracted the coronavirus during the Parisian leg of her ‘Madame X’ tour. She told fans she had been sick towards the end of her stay in France, along with “many other artists in my show”.

“But at the time we all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now,” she added.