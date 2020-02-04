Madonna sued by fans for showing up late to New York concerts

Madonna has sued by two fans for reportedly turning up late to two concerts.

Andrew Panos and Antonio Velotta have filed a class-action lawsuit against the singer and promoters Live Nation, after she left audiences waiting for three hours before appearing at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York last September and October 2019.

The lawsuit, which was filed at Brooklyn Supreme Court, states that both men were left stranded in the city. They allege that the late start meant they missed scheduled trains and other means of transport because the show did not end until 1am. It is also claimed that the 1am finish had a knock-on effect on their work and school plans for the following day.

As TMZ reports, they are suing for breach of contract, loss of value, false advertisement and negligent misrepresentation, and seeking damages and legal fees.

The latest lawsuit comes two months after a similar action was filed in Florida by the singer’s fans.

It comes as the Madame X tour continues to be plagued by cancellations, which stem from Madonna’s ongoing battle with a series of injuries. After cancelling the first night of her residency at the London Palladium last week, she subsequently revealed that she would be shelving two more shows on February 4 and 11 at the venue.

In a 5 star review of her show at the London Palladium last this week, NME said: “For all of her dramatic personas on ‘Madame X’, tonight is largely about Madonna herself. By the end, it feels like we know her a lot better.

“It’s strange to witness the Queen of Pop in this light. As disorientating as it feels, the tension of seeing an untouchable legend letting her guard down makes this show incredibly special. It also feels like a brave move from an artist who could do just about anything. Then again, risk-taking and reinvention are what makes Madonna an icon.”