Madonna suggests she is gay in new TikTok video

Madonna has suggested that she is gay in a new video she posted on TikTok – watch it below.

The pop icon participated in a current trend on the platform, which sees users state that they’re gay depending on whether they’re able to successfully make a shot into a goal or not.

In a post shared on Sunday (October 9), Madonna is seen holding up a pink piece of underwear. “If I miss, I’m Gay!” an on-screen caption reads. The singer then scrunches up the knickers and throws them in the direction of a bin.

But the star misses the shot, and dramatically throws up her hand and walks away.

Many fans are now speculating over whether Madonna has come out, or was instead just taking part in a popular online craze. You can watch the video beneath.

As Page Six notes, Madonna was reportedly romantically involved with model Jenny Shimizu in 1996.

During a 1991 interview with Advocate, she said: “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong.”

Madonna was previously married to Sean Penn (from 1985 to 1989), and to director Guy Ritchie (2000 to 2008).

Earlier this year, the pop star split from her recent boyfriend, choreographer Ahlamalik Williams, following a three-year relationship.

Madonna’s 14th and latest studio album, ‘Madame X’, was released in 2019.

Last December, she teased that new music could be released in 2022, sharing a photo of herself recording vocals in a studio. “So great to be back in the studio making Music again,” she captioned a post on social media, promising “suprises [sic] in the New Year”.

Over the summer, Madonna said she had no plans to sell her extensive back catalogue as numerous legacy acts have done in recent years. “Ownership is everything, isn’t it?” she said.