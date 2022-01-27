Madonna suggests world stadium tour with Britney Spears to “re-enact” VMAs kiss

Madonna has said that she would love to do a world tour with Britney Spears in the future.

The Queen of Pop made the admission during an Instagram Live Q&A with fans, and went on to suggest that the pair could “re-enact” their iconic 2003 MTV VMAs kiss.

When asked if she would do a tour, Madonna said: “Hell yeah. I have to. Stadium baby. Me and Britney, what about that? Not sure if she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could like, reenact the original [kiss].”

The kiss is often cited as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the MTV Awards. The carefully stage-managed smooch took place during a joint performance of Madonna’s songs ‘Like A Virgin’ and ‘Hollywood’ with Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Madonna wanna do a world tour with Britney pic.twitter.com/s1IWuHF0hH — MADONNA IS MY MOM (@Fishyboi95) January 26, 2022

Madonna recently faced criticism after comparing Lil Nas X‘s kiss with a backing dancer at last year’s BET Awards to her kiss with Britney Spears.

She uploaded a screenshot of the moment above a still from her infamous performance, captioning the side-by-side photos: “#DidItFirst”.

In response to the comparison, one Twitter user wrote: “Not Madonna thinking she did something with this comment… you had your moment let a queer black man have his moment!!!”

Others criticised her for being “out of touch” and for making the moment “about herself”, despite being seen as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

Madonna previously likened Spears‘ now-terminated conservatorship to “slavery”.

“Give this woman her life back,” she said at the time. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was eventually terminated on November 12 after high-profile campaigning and court cases, with Britney calling it “the best day ever”.