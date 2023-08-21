Madonna tells fans it’s “great to be alive” after 65th birthday celebration

Madonna has recently celebrated her 65th birthday, telling fans that it feels “great to be alive” in light of her recent time in hospital.

The update comes following the pop icon’s recent stay in the intensive care unit, after contracting a serious bacterial infection. Following the news, the 64-year-old pop star was forced to postpone several shows due to health concerns.

Now, the singer has shared an update on social media showing her celebrating her 65th birthday with friends and family, confirming that she has almost fully bounced back after the incident left her family “preparing for the worst”.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Friday (August 18), Madonna – real name Madonna Louise Ciccone – shared a montage of clips from her birthday celebrations, which were held in Portugal.

“It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! Im So Grateful,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!”

As her 1990 classic ‘Vogue’ plays in the background, the montage of footage shows the musician with close friends on a boat, as well as riding horses on the beach, dancing, having dinner and singing along to Elton John’s ‘Your Song’.

Earlier this month, Madonna announced details of her rescheduled ‘Celebration Tour’ dates, which will now kick off in London in October. The career-spanning run was originally due to begin in Vancouver on July 15, but a raft of dates across North America had to be postponed following her admission to hospital.

Now, most of the affected dates will now take place after the UK and European leg of her tour, and will kick off in December with three shows at the Barclays Center in New York (December 13, 14 and 16).

A few days before she announced the rescheduled run of US shows, another pop icon, Kylie Minogue, sent a heartfelt message to the singer.

“I feel for everyone touring, but especially women touring. I think it’s just that bit more work for us and it is so taxing on you as a whole,” the Australian singer said, reflecting on Madonna’s recent illness. “I will definitely be getting my ticket and going to see Madonna when she gets back on the road.”