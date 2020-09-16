Madonna to direct and co-write her own biopic

Madonna has today revealed that she’ll be directing and co-writing the forthcoming feature film based on her life.

Universal Pictures will be developing the forthcoming biopic, with Diablo Cody – who won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2007 for Juno – set to write it alongside Madonna.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a press statement.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

This news comes shortly after Madonna shared a behind-the-scenes look at the writing process for the yet-to-be-titled film in an hour-long Instagram Live session last week.

In the video, Madonna described the movie as being about the “happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad and ugly” journey of her career, while also being about her “struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man’s world”.

Amy Pascal, who worked on The Post and 2019’s Little Women, will produce the film alongside Madonna, with Madonna’s associate Sara Zambreno and manager Guy Oseary on track to executive produce.