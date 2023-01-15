Madonna to reportedly embark on 40th anniversary tour

Madonna is reportedly set to embark on a 40th anniversary tour later this year.

According to sources who have spoken to Billboard, Madonna is planning a “massive” anniversary tour with longtime concert parters Live Nation and music manager Guy Oseary. If the reports prove valid, it will be Madonna’s first ever live career retrospective.

The Queen of Pop will reportedly play music from across her extensive 40-year-career, dating back to her 1983 self-titled debut album and her most recent album, 2019’s ‘Madame X’.

There are also rumours that the tour will include a multi-night run at London’s O2.

Advertisement

Last summer, Madonna held a roller disco in New York City, in celebration of her last compilation album, ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’.

Madonna first announced the project last May – a new compilation celebrating the singer’s record 50 chart-topping hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Madonna’s 2019 track ‘I Don’t Search I Find’, which featured on her ‘Madame X’ album, earned the artist her 50th Number One on the Dance Club Songs chart in the US back in February 2020.

The achievement made Madonna the first and only artist with 50 number ones on any single Billboard chart.

A press release said: “In addition to fan favourites, the collection also includes a selection of rare remix recordings, with more than 20 being officially released for the first time or making their commercial/digital debut.”

A press release at the time revealed that celebrations of Madonna’s 40 years in music are not over yet. “Expect more surprises to be revealed later this year,” the statement added.