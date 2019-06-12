Madonna unveils ‘Madame X’ artwork

Here's Madame X...

Madonna has unveiled the artwork to ‘Madame X’, only two days before the anticipated album’s arrival.

The pop icon shared the explicit cover on Instagram, which features a woman’s bare breasts alongside a rose which appears to be piercing her nipples.

Madonna captioned the post: “Portrait of a lady……Madame X. Album drops June 14.”

The reveal comes days after Madonna released the video for album track ‘Dark Ballet’, which sees Mykki Blanco star as Joan of Arc.

‘Madame X’ is Madonna’s 14th album and her first since ‘Rebel Heart’ in 2015. Its previous singles were ‘Medellin’ featuring Maluma, ‘Future’ featuring Quavo, ‘I Rise’ and ‘Crave’, which features Swae Lee. The other featured artist on the album is Anitta, who guests on ‘Faz Gostoso’.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The album reunites Madonna with producer Mirwais, who helmed her 2000 album ‘Music’.

Madonna will play a 15-date residency at the intimate 2,300-capacity London Palladium in from January 26-February 15 2020. The shows are part of a European run which also includes intimate concerts in Lisbon and Paris.

In a four star review of Madame X, NME’s El Hunt wrote: “For the first time since ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’, perhaps, there’s a glint in Madonna’s eye; her visible, un-eyepatched one, at least. Sonically restless, ‘Madame X’ doesn’t imitate current pop trends as much as it mangles them into new shapes. A record that grapples with being “just way too much”, ultimately, it refuses to tone things down.”