Madonna vows to “breathe in the COVID-19 air” after undergoing antibodies test

Madonna has said she wants to “breathe in the COVID-19 air” after claiming she has coronavirus antibodies.

The singer made the claim on her Instagram account, where she has been updating fans with her “Quarantine Diaries”.

She said in a video to fans: “I took a test the other day. I found out I have the antibodies, so tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car. I’m going to roll down the window, I’m going to roll down the window and breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

Advertisement

The video sees the Queen of Pop addressing fans in a candlelit room, where she discusses her experiences of quarantine and explains how she believes she has immunity to coronavirus.

In a separate entry last month, she said she has lost a family member and two friends to the disease.

“In the last 24 hours my cousin has died, my security guard’s brother has died, and Orlando Puerta, a very important person who played a very important role in my life in terms of getting my remixes to chart on the dance charts, [which was] in large part due to Orlando’s passion and commitment to my music,” she explained.

Last month, Madonna also donated $1million to help fund research into creating a COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

Her donation came amid a slew of contributions from other celebrities. These include Rihanna, who has given $2.1 million (£1.67M) to help victims of domestic violence affected by the ongoing lockdowns as well as $5million in aid to help alleviate the effects of the pandemic.