Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut EP ‘Go’ and sensual ‘C**tradiction’ video

Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, has released her debut EP as Lolahol and posted the latest music video from the release.

Lolahol debut EP ‘Go’ dropped today (November 9) via Chemical X Records and has shared a music video for new single ‘Cuntradiction’.

In the clip Leon is seen straddling a horse in underwear, lying on a banquet table and swinging from ropes in a stable. Watch it below.

Lolahol released the EP’s first single, ‘Lock&Key‘, earlier this summer.

Leon is the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, the latter of whom dated Madonna in the ’90s. They split up in 1997.

The pop singer told Vogue in 2021 that she has worked hard to dispel the illusion of a spoilt rich kid. “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” she told the publication, clarifying that she funded her own way to go to college.

In addition to her music career, Leon has also worked in the fashion world. She has starred in a Marc Jacobs campaign and a Rihanna Savage X Fenty show.

