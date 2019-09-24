Madonna’s first four albums to be reissued on stunning crystal clear vinyl

The queen of pop's iconic records will be re-released in November

Madonna‘s first four albums – three studio and one soundtrack – are about to be reissued on crystal clear vinyl.

The queen of pop’s iconic albums ‘Madonna’, ‘Like a Virgin’, ‘True Blue’ and ‘Who’s That Girl: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ are set to be re-released on November 8.

Madonna’s self-titled debut album was released in 1983 and included the Top 10 hits ‘Holiday’, ‘Lucky Star’ and ‘Borderline’. It is certified five-times platinum and sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Cementing her status as a cultural icon a year later, the pop star released the Nile Rodgers-produced ‘Like a Virgin’. Certified diamond, the album features the hits ‘Dress You Up’, ‘Angel’ and ‘Material Girl’.

‘True Blue’ arrived in 1986. Topping album charts in 28 countries and selling more than 25 million copies worldwide – making it one of the best-selling albums of all-time – it was co-written and co-produced by Madonna. It includes the songs ‘Live To Tell’, ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ and ‘Open Your Heart’.

Madonna then starred in the movie Who’s That Girl and recorded four songs for its accompanying soundtrack. Released in 1987, the soundtrack sold more than six million copies internationally.

Priced at £18.99 each or £63.99 for a bundle of all four albums, you will be able to purchase the queen of pop’s first four albums on crystal clear vinyl on November 8 from here.

Meanwhile, Madonna kicked off her ‘Madame X’ world tour in New York last week (September 17).

The singer, who turned up an hour late, played a lengthy set which laced tracks from her recent album with classic hits from her back catalogue at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn.