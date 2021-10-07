Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ documentary to debut in the UK tomorrow

Madonna‘s new documentary film, Madame X, will make its UK television debut tomorrow night (October 7).

The film, which will air on MTV UK at 10:00pm, chronicles the legendary pop star’s recent ‘Madame X’ tour in support of her 14th studio album of the same name.

Directed by Ricardo Gomes, the concert film will feature an array of footage from the singer’s 2019/2020 tour, including shots of the 48 on-stage performers (including Madonna’s children as well as musicians and dancers from around the world) and the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras.

Advertisement

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna said of the documentary in a press release. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

You can watch the teaser trailer for Madame X below:

The film will be also be available to stream in the US via Paramount+ tomorrow (October 8).

Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer, music, Paramount+ said: “Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape. She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere of MADAME X streaming on Paramount+ this October.”

The original ‘Madame X’ tour, which included a run of 12 nights at the London Palladium in February 2020, was created and directed by a team led by Madonna, including Jamie King as creative producer and Megan Lawson as co-director and lead choreographer.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of one of the ‘Madame X’ London dates, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “For all of her dramatic personas on ‘Madame X’, tonight is largely about Madonna herself. By the end, it feels like we know her a lot better.

“It’s strange to witness the Queen of Pop in this light. As disorientating as it feels, the tension of seeing an untouchable legend letting her guard down makes this show incredibly special. It also feels like a brave move from an artist who could do just about anything. Then again, risk-taking and reinvention is what makes Madonna an icon.”

Meanwhile, She & Him have shared a previously unreleased cover of Madonna‘s ‘Holiday’ – you can listen to it here.

The duo – comprised of actor Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) and Monsters Of Folk‘s M. Ward – are set to release a 10th anniversary edition of their festive album ‘A Very She & Him Christmas’ on November 12 via Merge.

The vinyl reissue will feature a bonus 7″ record, which contains the pair’s take on the Queen Of Pop’s 1983 single as well as a cover of Wham!‘s ‘Last Christmas’ on the B-side.