Madonna’s tour to feature “over 40 songs” and no band on stage for first time

Madonna‘s upcoming ‘Celebration Tour’ is set to feature “over 40 songs”, and will not include an onstage band.

The Queen Of Pop is due to begin the UK and European leg of her 40th-anniversary tour at The O2 in London this Saturday (October 14). She will play six concerts at the arena in total.

Ahead of the first show, Madonna’s musical director Stuart Price spoke to BBC News about what fans can expect. He described the run of dates as “a documentary through her vast career”, which will showcase more than 40 songs from the star’s back catalogue.

“A greatest hit doesn’t have to be a song. It can be a wardrobe, it can be a video, or a statement,” explained Price, who produced Madonna’s 2005 album ‘Confessions On A Dance Floor’.

The ‘Celebration Tour’ will use the singer’s original multi-track recordings, and Madonna won’t be joined by a live band onstage for the first time since the start of her career.