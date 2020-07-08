Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival has announced its 2021 line-up, led by The Killers, Foals, Twenty One Pilots and more.

Also set to play next year’s edition, which will be held between July 7-10, are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pixies, Deftones, Royal Blood and more. 94 acts have been announced today, with over thirty more set to join them.

The announcement today (July 8) marks what would’ve been the start of Mad Cool Festival 2020, which was cancelled back in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The Killers, Foals and Pixies are among the returning names for 2021 from the 2020 line-up, although Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kings Of Leon will not return after they were originally set to top the 2020 bill.

“You have asked a lot about Taylor Swift,” the festival’s organisers said in a statement. “Unfortunately we are sad to tell you that she won’t be able to attend our next edition.

“We have been working with her agent & management to try to make it happen for our 5th anniversary, but it hasn’t been possible. Hopefully we will have her in one of our future editions.”

The 2021 edition of Mad Cool will also feature Placebo, Mumford & Sons, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice and many more – see the full line-up below.

🌶🔥✨ Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Killers, Mumford & Sons, Twenty One Pilots, Faith No More, Deftones, Pixies, Placebo, Alt J, Royal Blood & Major Lazer among the first confirmed artists of #MadCool2021 ✨🎡🌴 Tickets on sale now! 👉 https://t.co/K1PhvfLxgB pic.twitter.com/6345hPggJl — Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) July 8, 2020

Announcing the cancellation of the 2020 edition of Mad Cool back in May, the festival’s organisers wrote: “Today, we have to tell you in all honesty, that the festival won’t happen on the current dates.

Advertisement

“During all these weeks, and considering the course of events, we have been working on different scenarios. The most real and practical one is to move the festival to 2021, same dates.”

More artists are set to be added to the Mad Cool 2021 line-up, and upon the announcement of the 2021 festival’s dates, organisers said that they hope to roll over “most of the artists” booked for 2020 to next year’s edition, though a number of “new names” would also be added to the revised line-up.

“We will be back next year with a new edition that we hope exceeds your expectations. Your loyalty demands that we do not disappoint you,” they wrote.