Mae Muller announced as UK entry for Eurovision 2023

Mae Muller has been announced as the UK entry for Eurovision 2023.

The London-born singer-songwriter will compete with her track ‘I Wrote A Song’.

“To compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant,” she said of the honour (via BBC), adding that it was “a dream”.

Revealed today (March 9) on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 breakfast show, the 25-year-old singer said she had to keep the news secret for about two months.

“I can’t say too much, but it is already looking insane,” she said when asked what viewers can expect from the performance. “We’ve been working every single day, it’s just going to be amazing.”

Listen to the track below.

The singer described the upcoming performance as a “level up” to anything else she’s done, adding that last year’s entry UK Sam Ryder, who came second, had been “supportive” and shared his tips.

“This is the most surreal thing, I’ve been listening to this song in my head, like top secret, for so long,” she said.

Muller was born in 1997, the year that the UK last won the Eurovision Song Contest with Katrina and the Waves’ ‘Love Shine a Light’. She will be the UK’s first female act in five years.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from May 9-13, with the UK city staging the contest on behalf of Ukraine after organisers deemed the country unable to host the event due to the ongoing war with Russia.

GUYS!!! i cannot believe i’m even saying this… but i am this years uk entry for @Eurovision 2023 with my track i wrote a song!!! 🥲🥲🥲😭😭😭

EUROVISION 2023 LETS GO! LIVERPOOL I WILL SEE YOU VERY SOON #Eurovision2023https://t.co/VkdI7GLNRs pic.twitter.com/JfcMZF77hn — Mae Muller 💃🏻 (@maemuller_) March 9, 2023

The BBC also recently announced its presenting and commentary line-up, including Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, Timur Miroshnychenko, Sam Quek, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan and Claire Sweeney.

Meanwhile, Eurovision final tickets sold out in just 36 minutes this week.

Tickets for all nine shows including the live Grand Final went on sale at 12pm Tuesday (March 7) and the final sold out within 36 minutes. The remaining shows filled up around an hour later.

Organisers later said demand was “super high” and that fans who didn’t manage to get tickets can still take part in the event. Liverpool is hosting a cultural festival and a Eurovision fan zone, which can hold 25,000 people at the city’s Pier Head.

A further 3,000 tickets are set to be made available for displaced Ukrainians living in the UK to mark Kalush Orchestra‘s victory at last year’s event.