Mae Muller on her viral track ‘Better Days’ and receiving her first VMA nomination

Mae Muller spoke to NME on the red carpet of this year’s MTV VMAs, and discussed her nomination, the reaction to her viral track ‘Better Days’, and who she hopes to collab with in the future. Watch our interview with Muller above.

The English singer-songwriter received a nod in the Push Performance of the year category at the ceremony for ‘Better Days’ and told us it felt “surreal” to receive the honour. The upbeat track is currently a top 5 trending sound on TikTok and has topped radio airplay in the US.

“It feels very surreal, but I feel very grateful this is such a huge deal,” she said of attending her first Video Music Awards. “I’ve literally watched the VMAs since I was [a kid]. It just feels like an honour and I’m taking it all in.”

The pop-star also discussed how the nomination gave her renewed “excitement” for her career.

“It feels like how I felt when I first started doing music, you just feel like anything is possible. When ‘Better Days’ started doing what it did, it was like ‘oh my God, all these doors are opening’ and I kind of got that excitement again which was really nice, and so refreshing.”

She added: “To see it have such a positive reaction and to see all of the joy it seemed to bring, I felt like I achieved something good.”

Recently, Muller teamed up with Marshmello and Trippie Redd for the single ‘American Psycho’. When asked who she’d like to work with in the future, she name-dropped a fellow award show attendee.

“I think Sabrina Carpenter is amazing,” Muller told us. “ I love her song ‘Because I Liked A Boy” I think she’s just such a bad B. There are so many amazing artists here tonight, if anyone wants to have a duet or a feature, let me know.”

Before heading inside for the ceremony, the North London native also talked to us about her favourite past VMA moments.

“I say the Brtiney [Spears] and the Madonna kiss because that was just icon culture reset. Then,I think Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’ performance. I can see it in my head, the little green outfit, too good.”

The 2022 MTV VMAs saw performances from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Måneskin, Panic! At The Disco, and more. Jack Harlow kicked off the night with a special performance of ‘First Class’ with Fergie, while Lizzo brought her new single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the VMAs stage.

Harlow had seven nominations at this year’s MTV VMAs 2022, equal with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow behind on six nods, while Taylor Swift is in the running for five awards. View the full list of winners here.