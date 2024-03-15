Mae Muller to headline Club NME in London – get the full details

Mae Muller has been announced to headline the next Club NME event. Find out more about the upcoming event below.

Following the comeback of Club NME with Courteeners in London and with Blossoms in Manchester in February, Muller will be performing a live Club NME set at London’s Scala on April 12. Self Esteem will be joining for a DJ set to keep the pop bangers coming all night long, alongside another TBA special guest. Tickets will be available from Monday March 18 – sign up to the waiting list here or below to be notified when they are released.

Doors open at 8pm for the upcoming London night and the event will run until 1am. Ticket holders will be admitted on a first-come first-served basis. If you arrive at the venue after 8pm, we cannot guarantee you will be admitted in time to see the live performance.

This Club NME night is the latest event that NME will host in collaboration with new interactive platform Ladbrokes LIVE. By joining forces with the new entertainment Ladbrokes LIVE hub, all tickets are being kept free, allowing music lovers the opportunity to connect with their favourite artists in intimate, local spaces.

Mae Muller represented the United Kingdom at 2023’s Eurovision and released her debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late’ in September last year. Self Esteem, meanwhile, has most recently starred on the West End in Cabaret alongside Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears.

In September, Courteeners played a rowdy greatest hits set at London’s EartH in Hackney followed by a surprise DJ set by The Libertines’ Carl Barât and Gary Powell. Speaking to NME, frontman Liam Fray said that indie discoes like Club NME “were our formative years in those places with the lights out and stumbling over everybody” adding that it was “was all bit of a whirlwind.”

Last month, Blossoms went to the Club Academy in Manchester to treat fans with big hits and rarities ahead of their huge outdoor show at the city’s Wythenshawe Park in August.

