Mae Stephens, Cordae, Venbee and more among 20 new names for Reading & Leeds 2023

Reading & Leeds have added over 20 new names to this year’s festival, including Mae Stephens, Cordae and Venbee.
The acts who have joined the line-up include Foushee, Ken Carson, skaiwater, Artan, Jordy, Dreya Mac, Highlyy, Mnelia, Lost Girl and Tibasko. Upsahl will also be performing at Reading only.
Also set to play Reading & Leeds are Somebody’s Child, Malaki, Bilk, Mothica, Joey Valence & Brae, The Royston Club, Lauran Hibberd, Mya Craig and Fat Dog.
In addition, the festival has confirmed the DJs for Leeds’ post-headliner entertainment programme, Late Night Leeds, as well as those who will be entertaining punters who arrive early on the Thursday night (August 24). Baby, James Marriott, King No-One and Panic Shack will all be playing before the majority of festivalgoers descend on Reading and Leeds.
You can see the full alphabetical list of all the acts that have just been added below, as well as the new line-up poster.
The twin festivals return to Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park from August 25-27, with Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons all set to headline.
They will be joined by the likes of Wet Leg, Slowthai, Bicep, Becky Hill, Steve Lacy, Central Cee, MUNA, The Snuts, Tion Wayne.
Meanwhile, Arlo Parks, Easy Life, Frank Turner, Holly Humberstone, Mimi Webb, The Amazons, Caity Baser, Sea Girls, Palaye Royale, Bakar and more are all set to play.
You can find any remaining tickets for the festival here.