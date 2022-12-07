Maggie Lindemann to join PVRIS on 2023 UK tour dates

PVRIS have announced the opening acts for their impending UK and European tour, with Maggie Lindemann serving as lead support on the first stint.

The Texan pop-punk artist will open for PVRIS on the first four dates of the run, which kicks off on Sunday January 22 at the Manchester Academy, and will roll through Glasgow, Birmingham and London over the following week.

Also joining the tour will be Charlotte Sands, a Nashville alt-pop artist who rose to popularity on TikTok. In addition to performing at all four of the aforementioned UK shows, she’ll follow PVRIS to Europe for another nine. That stint will begin in Antwerp on Sunday January 29, with shows in Tilberg, Paris, Cologne and Hamberg leading into the first week of February.

From there, PVRIS and Sands will play in Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Milan, before wrapping in Berlin on Friday February 10. You can find tickets for the Glasgow, Birmingham and London shows here, with the rest available from PVRIS’ website.

The tour was initially due to go down back in April, but postponed it in order to focus on their as-yet-unannounced fourth album. The band announced their “new era” last July, and have thus far shared the electric single ‘My Way’, the Miyavi-assisted ‘Snakes’, and the double A-side of ‘Animal’ and ‘Anywhere But Here’.

Back in August, the band also teamed up with Bad Suns for a single called ‘Maybe You Saved Me’.

PVRIS’ fourth album will follow up on ‘Use Me’, which arrived in August of 2020. In a four-star review of that album, NME‘s Dannii Leivers described it as one where frontwoman Lynn Gunn delivers “the sound of an artist flexing her muscles, making sense of and peace with her past and, most importantly, embracing a new future”.

PVRIS’ 2023 UK and Europe tour dates are:

JANUARY

Sunday 22 – Manchester, Manchester Academy*

Monday 23 – Glasgow, O2 Academy*

Wednesday 25 – Birmingham, O2 Institute*

Thursday 26 – London, O2 Academy Brixton*

Sunday 29 – Antwerp, Kavka Zappa**

Tuesday 31 – Tilburg, 013**

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 1 – Paris, Alhambra**

Thursday 2 – Cologne, Gloria Theater**

Saturday 4 – Hamburg, Grunspan**

Monday 6 – Vienna, Flex**

Tuesday 7 – Munich, Technikum**

Thursday 9 – Milan, Magazzini Generali**

Friday 10 – Berlin, Gretchen**

* with Maggie Lindemann and Charlotte Sands

** with Charlotte Sands