Maggie Rogers calls out fan who asked her to “take your top off”

"there is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind at my show"

Maggie Rogers has hit back at a fan who asked her to “take your top off” at a show last night (October 19).

The singer was playing at the Moody Theatre in Austin, Texas as part of ACL Live.

Now, in a new post on Instagram, Rogers says that before her encore performance of ‘Alaska’, performed with just her and an acoustic guitar, a fan shouted for her to “take your top off,” before another joined in and told her: “you cute though.”

Responding to the incident, Rogers wrote: “I was stunned. furious. fuming. confused. and also – on a really basic level – it really hurt my feelings.”

She continued: “I step on stage every night and together, we create a safe space to amplify each other. to allow relief. to allow release. there’s a deep amount of trust there.

“I step on stage every night with a deep reverence for the stage, my craft, and the privilege that is making music for my job. i’ve been writing and producing music for 10 years – my body is my greatest tool for communicating that work.”

Ending the message, Rogers wrote: “i want to use this moment to be very very clear. there is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind at my show. be kind to each other out there.”

Maggie Rogers released her debut album ‘Heard It In A Past Life’ this January. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Dannii Leivers called it “a work of an idiosyncratic talent,” writing: “Maggie Rogers writes empowering, honest songs about falling hopelessly in love, getting your heart broken and discovering your self-worth.”