Maggie Rogers has finished recording her third album

Maggie Rogers has confirmed that she has finished writing and recording her third album.

As revealed in a new Instagram post, the follow-up to last year’s ‘Surrender’ LP was laid down at Electric Lady Studios in New York.

“That’s a wrap on LP3 !!!!” she told fans, adding that the album was “written + recorded + off to mixing.”

Alongside photos and videos from the studio – including a tiny snippet of new music presumably taken from the album – Rogers added: “So so so in love with these songs and cannot wait to start playing them for you this summer.”

This summer, she will head out on her biggest US tour to date, that will see her playing alongside Soccer Mommy and Alvvays.

Rogers recently brought her ‘Feral Joy’ tour to United States in support of ‘Surrender’, and since then detailed new dates for summer.

Ahead of the tour, the singer hosted a pre-sale window of in-person ticket sales at box offices before regular online sales begin.

She explained on Instagram: “There’s a lot of conversation right now about combatting bots and making sure tickets get directly into the hands of fans, and at a reasonable price. Ticketing fees have never been higher and a lot of people, me included, are justifiably frustrated and concerned.

“I’ve been thinking about this over the last few months and wanted to provide you with another option. So this time, in an effort to eliminate bots and lower fees – we’re going analog. Come buy a ticket like its 1965.”

See the tour dates below and find tickets here.

JULY 2023

24 – Charlotte, NC, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

25 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater*

27 – Forest Hills, NY, Forest Hills Stadium*

28 – Newport, RI, Newport Folk Festival

29 – Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center*

31 – Portland, ME, Thompson’s Point*

AUGUST 2023

3 – Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage*

9 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

10 – Orem, UT, UCCU Center#

13 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl#

16 – Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater#

17 – Troutdale, OR, McMenamins Edgefield#

29 – Washington, D.C., The Atlantis

* with Soccer Mommy

# with Alvvays

Reviewing ‘Surrender’ upon its release last year, NME wrote: “On her second album, the singer-songwriter ratchets things up several notches to find her most powerful form yet.”