Maggie Rogers launches ‘Isolation Journals’ project to provide “a little extra creative fuel”

Maggie Rogers has teamed up with a number of her peers to launch The Isolation Journals, which aim to assist fans in remaining creative throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Announcing the project on Twitter earlier today (April 1), the ‘Light On’ singer said she had “got together [with] a few writer + musician + artist pals to create” the month-long run of content.

“30 days of writing prompts delivered to your inbox every [morning] for a little extra creative fuel,” she wrote.

Fans are able to access the diaries free of charge – you can sign up and find more information here.

got together w a few writer + musician + artist pals to create **the isolation journals**. 30 days of writing prompts delivered to your inbox every morn for a little extra creative fuel. free + all are welcome🕊 sign up: https://t.co/jwuco3fIGh pic.twitter.com/kaln7I5v9a — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) April 1, 2020

A description of the service reads: “We are delighted to have you here. This group is a collective of resilient humans who – like you – are committed to cultivating community and creativity during hard times.

“Our ethos is simple: Do one creative act each day.”

The post goes on to explain that members will receive their daily writing prompts from creatives such as Elizabeth Gilbert, Kiese Laymon and Nora McInerny.

“We are in an unprecedented moment. This is one small way to stay grounded and to transform our isolation into connection and creativity,” the description concludes.

This comes as many other artists continue to share new content with fans online in a bid to entertain those currently in quarantine. Yesterday saw Mac DeMarco launch a new web series, while the likes of Charli XCX and Queen’s Brian May have also live-streamed from their homes.