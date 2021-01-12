Maggie Rogers has spoken about her and Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of ‘Iris’, calling it a “weird, wild inside joke”.

Ahead of the US presidential election last November, Bridgers tweeted: “if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls”.

When Joe Biden was confirmed to be the next President of the United States, the musician kept to her word and roped Rogers in to help her out. They released the cover as a download for 24 hours, with proceeds going to Democrat Stacey Abrams’ voting rights organisation, Fair Fight.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine for a profile of Bridgers, Rogers said of the cover: “She understands culture and, with ‘Iris’, I was just following her lead.

if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 3, 2020

“It was all this weird, wild inside joke that somehow everyone else was in on. It’s funny to know a friend so well, but then as an artist getting to see her in the studio… seeing her work just make everything make sense.”

Elsewhere in the profile, Bridgers spoke about her album ‘Punisher’, which was released last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I think I would have made an apocalyptic album even if there was no apocalypse,” she said.

The musician is one of a number of artists who have been confirmed to perform on a new livestream subscription service. Bandsintown PLUS will over fans access to 25 shows a month, with the first load also featuring Soccer Mommy, Claud, Flying Lotus, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Big Thief’s Adrienne Lenker and more.