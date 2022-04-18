Maggie Rogers gives new track, ‘That’s Where I Am’ live debut during Coachella 2022 set

Maggie Rogers performed her latest single, ‘That’s Where I Am’ live for the first time during her Coachella 2022 set.

The track is the lead single from her yet to be released album ‘Surrender’, which is due out on July 29 on Polydor.

Although Rogers just dropped the track on Friday (April 8) of last week, fans sang along to the words as she played it today (April 17) on Coachella’s main stage.

‘That’s Where I Am” is a story I’d been carrying around for many years, the story of a love that had been with me and unfolding for a long time,’ she said of the track. “A lot of the events that ‘Surrender’ chronicles take place in New York City.”

She continued: “In the stark solitude and distance of COVID, it was the backdrop for all my claustrophobic fantasies. The proximity and pleasure of just staring at strangers. The way a night could unfold. Events that interrupt your day instead of having to consciously and deliberately make each decision.”

The Coachella 2022 weekend has been filled with live debuts, surprise guests and performances. Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the festival, performing tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month.

Harry Styles headlined the night and was joined on stage by Shania Twain, who performed her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

During his 18-song set, Styles gave a live debut to record-breaking comeback single ‘As It Was’ as well as live debuts to new tracks called ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Carly Rae Jepsen also debuted a brand new track called ‘Western Wind’, which she had been teasing for the past few weeks; Justin Bieber teamed up with Daniel Caesar for a performance of their collaborative single ‘Peaches’.

Friday also saw Phoebe Bridgers joined by Arlo Parks for two songs during her set. On Saturday Billie Eilish, gave a record-breaking performance, where she was joined onstage by Damon Albarn for a two-song cameo.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2022.