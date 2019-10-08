Maggie Rogers shares letter she received from “huge fans” Barack and Michelle Obama

"This is my Grammy"

Maggie Rogers has shared a letter she’s received from Barack and Michelle Obama, who apologised for missing her shows in Washington this week.

The ‘Light On’ artist performed one of two scheduled concerts at D.C. venue The Anthem last night (October 7), and will take to the stage there once again this evening (October 8).

After Rogers made it onto Obama’s summer playlist this year, she’s now been sent a letter from the former US President and his wife.

In the message, which Rogers posted to her Twitter earlier today, the Obamas describe themselves as “huge fans” of her music and say sorry for being unable to attend “what we’re sure will be a wonderful couple of evenings at The Anthem”.

“Good luck on the next part of your journey – looking forward to decades of great music from you! And we hope you and your crew enjoy spending a little time in D.C.,” they wrote.

Captioning the snap of the letter, Rogers said: “I have never before cried at the sight of my full name. I love you Mr + Mrs O. This is my Grammy.” See the image above.

Maggie Rogers ‘Heard It in a Past Life‘ track ‘Burning’ featured on Barack Obama’s summer playlist, which was shared in August. In response to the special nod, Rogers posted a video of herself screaming to the camera on Instagram. “Interrupting my vacation social media celibacy for this important @barackobama message,” she wrote at the time.

Lizzo‘s ‘Juice’, The Black Keys‘ ‘Go’, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ were also among those on Obama’s list, which was topped by ‘Too Good’ by Drake and Rihanna.

Earlier this year, Maggie Rogers made her return to Glastonbury with a performance on the Other Stage. Speaking to NME ahead of her set, she described the festival as “the anti-Coachella” and highlighted the significance of the show.