Maggie Rogers to release new rarities compilation next month

Maggie Rogers has announced details of a new rarities compilation.

‘Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011 – 2016’, which is set to arrive December 18, includes six never-heard-before tracks.

“So much of this record is about the process,” Rogers said of the new record in a press release. “It’s about honouring the time it takes to come to a full form…I wanted to give you the chance to hear me grow and hear me make mistakes, hear me change — because all of those pieces are really beautiful parts of my present, and I don’t feel complete without them in the world.”

Watch a new video, narrated by Rogers, that explains the origins of the project, below:

She added: “I’ve known for a long time that this is something I had to do before I put out another record, because there’s a part of me that’s so deeply missing from the story right now: the 10 years of work that have led up to this moment.

“I have a whole body of work that I don’t want to leave behind. This record feels like honouring that work, putting the pieces of the story back together, finding my way from bisected to whole. Now, I’ve finally been given the space to let ideas develop and let myself develop. And as I’ve been working on a new record, I see the pieces all coming together and coming full circle.”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011 – 2016’ below:

1. ‘Celadon & Gold’*

2. ‘Together’*

3. ‘Steady Now’*

4. ‘One More Afternoon’*

5. ‘Blood Ballet’

6. ‘Resonant Body’

7. ‘Symmetry’

8. ‘Little Joys’

9. ‘On The Page’

10. ‘James’

11. ‘(Does It Feel Slow?)’*

12. ‘New Song’*

13. ‘Anybody’

14. ‘Kids Like Us’

15. ‘Wolves’

16. ‘Satellite’

*never-heard-before songs

Maggie Rogers released her debut album ‘Heard It In A Past Life’ at the start of 2019. Since then, she’s launched a series of lockdown ‘Isolation Journals’ to provide “a little extra creative fuel” during the coronavirus pandemic, and shared a new song called ‘Love You For A Long Time’, which NME called “a beautiful song to warm your heart against the nip of winter”.

More recently, Rogers teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers this month to cover Goo Goo Dolls classic ‘Iris’ to celebrate Joe Biden’s US election victory, and appeared on a new episode of Sesame Street.