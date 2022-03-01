Mahalia announces details of UK and Ireland tour

Mahalia has unveiled details of a UK and Ireland tour this summer.

The singer-songwriter from Leicester will play shows in Dublin, Glasgow, Sheffield, Liverpool, Brighton, Cardiff and Oxford. Mahalia will also wrap up the tour with a hometown show.

“After all this time…my first tour in over two years”, Mahalia tweeted, sharing details of the tour dates. “I can’t wait to see you all.”

Tickets for the gigs go on sale on March 4 and you can order tickets here.

Check out the full list of dates below.

omg 🥺 after all this time!!!! my first tour in over two years. can’t wait to see you all. tickets on sale friday at 10am pic.twitter.com/E0qIzeCnOv — mahalia (@mahalia) February 28, 2022

MAY

17 – Dublin, Button Factory

18 – Glasgow, SWG3

20 – Sheffield, Foundry-Sheff Uni

21 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

22 – Brighton, Chalk

24 – Cardiff, Tramshed

26 – Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford

27 – Leicester, O2 Academy Leicester

Back in February, Mahalia released single ‘Letter To Ur Ex’ – her first new music of 2022, following October’s collaboration with AJ Tracey, ‘Roadside’.

It’s set to appear on the follow-up to Mahalia’s 2019 album, ‘Love And Compromise’. Written during lockdown, the title of the singer’s new LP – which she is yet to reveal – will be inspired by a Maya Angelou poem, she told Rolling Stone UK last year.

Speaking to NME in November, Mahalia said the album is “definitely” going to arrive sometime in 2022.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be quarter one,” she said, before adding: “But if it’s not quarter one, I’m not going to let the people starve. I’m probably going to put out something, maybe an EP.”

Mahalia’s last EP was her award-winning ‘Isolation Tapes’, released in 2020.